By Bill O’Neil

San Antonio-based USAA continues to grow.

The company is out with plans for the construction of a second office building in Tampa. Once complete in 2019, the new facility will allow USAA to employ up to 4,500 employees in Tampa.

The company is also planning to add another office building in Plano. That facility is also expected to be complete in 2019, adding room for 850 additional employees there.

In San Antonio meanwhile, USAA is planning to move about 1,500 workers from its Fredricksburg Road headquarters to its new Vista Corporate Center near I-10 and UTSA Boulevard, as well as another facility near La Cantera early in the fourth quarter of this year.