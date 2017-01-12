USAA, Geekdom Team Up to Help Vets

One company has a history of helping people start their own businesses while another is known for the way it serves the Military.

USAA and Geekdom says they’re collaborating on a new Military Benefits Program.

Nick Longo at Geekdom says Active Military, Veterans and their dependents can get Geekdom services for half price.

“About 25 bucks a month.”

Longo tells us Veterans can find it tough to get back into the civilian workforce once their time in the Military is over.

He says USAA’s area of expertise is helping the Military so working with them on getting Veterans started on new businesses is a great fit.

If you want to learn more about the program, go to http://geekdom.com/