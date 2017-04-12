USAA Raises Minimum Wage to $16 Per Hour

A couple of big changes are coming for employees at a local financial services provider.

CC Pardo at USAA tells us the company is raising it’s minimum wage to 16 dollars an hour.

She says the decision to increase wages are all part of creating a positive employee experience throughout the company.

The changes aren’t just about pay raises. Pardo tells us a new family leave benefit will give mothers and fathers 12 weeks of paid leave when a child is brought into the family either by birth or through adoption.

The changes take effect July 1st.