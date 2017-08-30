USDA: Be Careful with Food After Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

A warning from the U.S. Department of Agriculture when it comes to food in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“You can’t assume foods are safe in the refrigerator after four hours without power” the USDA’s Archie Magoulas told KTSA News.

“That goes even without a hurricane… if food is left out even a couple of hours at room temperature” Magoulas said.

Anything in a full freezer without power for a day should also be tossed. The USDA’s best advice: “when in doubt, throw it out.”

The same also goes for foods that come in to contact with flood water–including anything in a container or a can.

“If these come in contact with flood water, you can not effectively clean them or sanitize them–it’s just best to discard” Magoulas said.

