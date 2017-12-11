USDA Out With Food Safety Tips For Holiday Gatherings

Are you looking forward to those favorite holiday dishes prepared by your friends and family? Grandma’s gingerbread. Uncle Tony’s tamales. Maybe a specific delicacy you put together yourself?

The USDA is out with some tips to help keep you from creating a Holiday Botulism Bash.

Marianne Gravely talked to us about the importance of food safety while cooking and traveling.

“It all starts with cleanliness. Before you start preparing food, make sure your hands and clean. For instance if you just got done cutting up some raw chicken or other meat, make sure you wash your hands before you start chopping fruits or vegetables.”

Gravely says well meaning people can cause cross contamination that way and adds you have to thoroughly clean the kitchen utensils you use for preparing raw meats once you’re done.

Temperature is equally important both during the cooking process and when you’re storing it for later.

“Use a food thermometer to make sure your food is cooked properly. Then when you’re storing it either before the party of as leftovers, make sure it’s placed in your refrigerator within a couple of hours and that it’s being stored at a temperature no higher than 40 degrees.”

The USDA is also out with a handy app you can download onto your device. It’s called FoodKeeper. You can also find several tips online at Foodsafety dot gov.