UT President Orders Confederate Statues Removed From Campus

By Bill O’Neil

Three more statues of Confederate leaders are ordered removed from the University of Texas Campus in Austin.

School President Greg Fenves announced the move Sunday Night, ordering statues of Robert E. Lee, General Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster General John Reagan to be moved.

The moves follow the 2015 removal of a statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which was relocated from an area near the campus clock tower to a history museum.

The debate over Confederate monuments remains heated around the country in the aftermath of the ence ion Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month.