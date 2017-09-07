UTSA Athletic Director Steps Down

By Bill O’Neil

UTSA’s Athletic Director is stepping down.

Lynn Hickey joined the school in 1999, leading the Roadrunners to three Conference Commissioner’s Cups, two League All-Sports trophies and individual academic and athletics awards in 17 sports programs.

The school also made history under her watch by bringing Division I NCAA Football to San Antonio. In the years since, the program has drawn more than one-million fans to home games, and played in their first bowl game in 2016.

“For the past 18 years I have been a Roadrunner, and for that I am truly blessed” Hickey said, citing personal reasons behind her immediate resignation.

The school will immediately launch a nationwide search for a successor.

“Lynn has done a remarkable job of building our athletic programs and elevating their level of performance and stature” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said.

UTSA Vice President for Student Affairs Sam Gonzales will serve as interim Athletic Director.