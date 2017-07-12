Vacant Home Burns on Northeast Side

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Arson investigators are taking a closer look at a fire that tore through a vacant Northeast side home early Wednesday Morning.

“This was an unoccupied home–and in fact, we determined that there were no working utilities to the home” the San Antonio Fire Department’s Woody Woodward told KTSA News.

The fire broke out at around 4 AM at that home off of I-10 near Liberty Road.

“We also had some assistance from the Schertz Fire Department as well–since it was very close to their jurisdiction” Woodward said.

No injuries have been reported.