Back to School Shopping Trending Toward “Simple”

By Don Morgan

Parents just want to keep it simple when it comes to getting that back to school shopping done.

Guyla Sineni at JLL tells us they did a survey of 1,000 parents asking them where they like ot shop and what do they spend the most money on.

Keeping with that “keeping it simple” theme, the big box department stores still pack in the crowds at back to school time.

She says parents love the convenience of getting their shopping done in one place at one time.

Parents say they spend the most of their back to school budget on clothing with school supplies taking up the rest of their budget.

Sineni tells us on average, parents spend about 250 dollars or less per student and a growing trend is to get their shopping done weeks before school starts.