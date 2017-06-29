Van Carrying Snakes Crashes on Southside

By Bill O’Neil

Not the usual day at the office for Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies Thursday.

What looked to be atypical rollover accident after a minivan blew a tire and flipped on to the I 35 access road near Shepard turned in to something much more complex–after the driver told deputies he was transporting a tortoise, a baby alligator–and thirty snakes.

“Among the snakes, they had rattlesnakes and cotton mouth snakes in there as well” Sandra Pickell with the Sheriff’s Office told KTSA News.

The driver–who was trapped inside the overturned minivan for a time–and a nine-year old passenger were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center to be checked out–though we’re told no one suffered any bites.

“From what we understand, the snakes are privately owned, and the vehicle is also a personally owned vehicle” Pickell said.

It appears as though the snakes were being transported in an aquarium tank.

“Not necessarily a secured case or a secured tub that would be obviously more efficient for this type of transport” Pickell said.

The Game Warden is now looking in to whether or not the driver had the appropriate permits for such a transport.