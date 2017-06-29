Veto Leaves AACOG Scrambling on Clean Air

By Don Morgan

Four positions eliminated and data collection at six air monitors will stop.

That’s the impact Governor Greg Abbott’s line-item budget veto will have on The Alamo Area Council of Governments

Hernan Rozemberg at AACOG talked to KTSA about the meeting they had as the agency tried to determine how to absorb the 70 percent cut to the funding of their Natural Resources Department.

He says the cuts caught them by surprise and they had to scramble to find a way to cover costs.

While 4 positions are being eliminated, Rozemberg says those employees will be reassigned to a different department within the agency.

As far as those 6 air quality monitors, Rozemberg says they have the budget to cover them until next summer but what happens after that has yet to be determined.

The veto resulted in AACOG losing more than 1 million dollars in funding.