VIA Marks One Year of Viva Service

By Bill O’Neil

One year later–VIA is celebrating a great start for its Viva routes.

“We’ve had over 360-thousand boardings over the last year on the system… and we’re looking forward to even greater use as the City moves in to its tricentennial celebration” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt told KTSA News.

Arndt said the plan is to continue tow work along the routes.

“We’re going to be working with partners along those lines for cross-promotion… those kinds of things. I will say later in 2018, we probably will have a few new vehicles–vehicle types perhaps on it” Arndt said.

Arndt also said VIA will continue working with groups that work closely with visitors to San Antonio on showing how the routes can get people to a number of hot spots around town–including the Alamo, the Missions, the museums and the zoo.

“It’s a perfect way for them (visitors) to simply come up tot he Alamo–which everybody wants to visit anyhow–and all three VIva routes converge in front of the Alamo” Arndt said.

When asked if he’s surprised by the popularity of the Viva routes in their first year, Arndt had a simple answer.

“Actually, I’m looking forward to them being even more popular” Arndt said.