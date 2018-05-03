VIA offers free rides to the polls

Want to vote but you need a ride to the polls? VIA Metropolitan Transit is doing the “Ride VIA to Vote” on Election Day, Saturday for the Texas joint general, special, and bond election.

VIA’s Lorraine Pulido says it’s a way of showing the important role of public transportation plays in the civic process.

To get a free ride to the polls, you just have to present a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator.

The complimentary service will be available for regular bus service and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area on May 5.

If you need additional information regarding routes and schedules on Election Day, call (210) 362-2020.