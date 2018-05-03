VIA offers free rides to the polls
By Don Morgan
|
May 3, 2018 @ 4:47 PM

Want to vote but you need a ride to the polls? VIA Metropolitan Transit is doing the “Ride VIA to Vote” on Election Day, Saturday for the Texas joint general, special, and bond election.

VIA’s Lorraine Pulido says it’s a way of showing the important role of public transportation plays in the civic process.

To get a free ride to the polls, you just have to present a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator.

The complimentary service will be available for regular bus service and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area on May 5.

If you need additional information regarding routes and schedules on Election Day, call (210) 362-2020.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Another arrest made in San Antonio Motel 6 murder City leaders shout down and shut down anyone in favor of the RNC bid (Audio) San Antonio to RNC: Thanks, but no thanks Are San Antonio restaurants eager to poison Republicans? (Audio) Rep. WILL HURD says the city RNC bid is an economic decision, not political (Audio) Fire department urges caution as heavy rain approaches
Comments