VIA rolls out a magical history tour on a converted bus

VIA Metropolitan Transit has unveiled a mobile version of a Tricentennial exhibit on display at the Witte.

VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt says the Tricentennial-themed bus connects to the ‘confluence and culture’ of our first 300 years.

“Through community partnerships like this, VIA’s mission to connect people to opportunities that enhance quality of life is realized.”

The bus has been transformed into a micro-exhibit where visitors may experience audio, digital and interactive elements of the Witte display is an exciting milestone in the history of San Antonio.

The timeline ranges back to Spanish culture, architecture, and art, through modern economic and cultural development of the city.

The bus—will travel to official Tricentennial events, and by-request to schools and community events.

If you want to learn more about the bus and where it’s going to be next or if you want to look into booking opportunities, you can find them on the VIA website.