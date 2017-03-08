VIA’s Youth Art Contest Returns

It’s back.

For a 22nd year, VIA has again launched its annual Youth Art Contest.

“Last year, we had four-thousand pieces of art work submitted for judging” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt told KTSA News.

“Again this year, we will be opening it to grades Pre-K through 12th grade” Arndt said, adding the contest has been a smashing success through the years.

“Great appreciation from both parents and schools that we afford this opportunity for students that have this kind of talent to be able to express themselves” Arndt said.

Winners will be announced in May.

“We are really excited that the best of show winner will be displayed on two VIA buses–as last year’s best of show winner Tammy Nguyen is” Arndt said.

This year’s theme: “Explore…. Plan your next adventure on VIA.”