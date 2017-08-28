Vice-President Pence Discusses Harvey on KTSA

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Vice President Mike Pence is promising federal aid for recovery efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey, which is now a tropical storm.

But right now, the focus is on rescue operations.

Listen to Trey’s entire conversation with the Vice President here

“Recovery will come, but as the floodwaters continue to rise and the rain continues to fall, our focus is on saving lives and supporting the efforts of the State of Texas and local emergency personnel to accomplish that mission,” Pence said on the Trey Ware Morning Show.

Federal help is on the ground in storm-ravaged areas of Texas.

“We have some 8,000 federal officials working through FEMA on the ground in Texas and Louisiana,” said Pence. “We have dozens of fixed-wing and helicopter aircraft with the Coast Guard that are supporting National Guard efforts,” he added.

He says President Trump is coming to the Lone Star State tomorrow, but the details are still being worked out.