‘Vicious’ dog captured by Texas police officer

People in a Texarkana, Tex., neighborhood were trembling with fear when a dog — thought to be a pit bull — was on the loose Sunday afternoon.

Someone called police, reporting a ‘vicious dog’.

A Texarkana police officer responded and found a dog laying on someone’s front porch.

According to the police department, the officer left the door of his patrol unit open, just in case the dog tried to attack him.

He whistled to the dog and the ‘vicious’ beast trotted over to the officer wagging his tail — and hopped right into the cruiser.

The officer took the opportunity to snap a few photos with dog as they hung out until animal control got to the scene.

The dog, whose name turned out to be Gold, is an American Bully — was recovered by his owner Monday.

Police say Gold had a chip on him, but the contact information was not current.