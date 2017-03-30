Victims Identified in Church Bus Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victims in Wednesday’s deadly church bus crash in Uvalde County.
That crash involving a bus bringing senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels back from a Hill Country retreat and a pick up truck killed thirteen people.
All of those killed were aboard the bus:
BARRETT, MURRAY WILLIAM, 67 of NEW BRAUNFELS.
ALLEN, HOWARD BRYAN, 81, of NEW BRAUNFELS
ALLEN, RHONDA BARLOW, 61, of NEW BRAUNFELS
BARBER, HAROLD BOYD, 87, of NEW BRAUNFELS
BARBER, MARGARET ROBINSON, 82, of NEW BRAUNFELS
MOORE, CRISTIE CLARE, 68, of CIBOLO, TX
HAWKINS, DONNA ELIZABETH, 69, OF SCHERTZ, TX
BANKS, AVIS SCHOLL, 83, of AUSTIN
ROSAMOND, MILDRED GOODLETT, 87, of NEW BRAUNFELS
SCHMELTEKOPF, ADDIE MAURINE, 84, of NEW BRAUNFELS (DIED AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL IN SAN ANTONIO)
TYSDAL, SUE WYNN, 76, of NEW BRAUNFELS
WALKER, MARTHA HOLCOMB, 84, of NEW BRAUNFELS
VULLIET, DOROTHY FERN,84, of NEW BRAUNFELS
One passenger who was aboard the bus remains hospitalized in critical condition at San Antonio Military Medical Center:
HARRIS, ROSE MARY, 64, of NEW BRAUNFELSS
Federal investigators were due to arrive at the scene of the crash–near Garner State Park, on Thursday. At least one spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety suggested the pickup may have veered in to the path of the bus just before the crash.
The driver of that pickup has also been identified:
YOUNG, JACK DILLON, 20, of LEAKEY, TX
He was flown to University Hospital in San Antonio. At last check, he was in stable condition.