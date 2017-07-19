Victoria Mosque Burning Suspect Due in Court

By Don Morgan

The man charged with burning a Mosque in Victoria will be in court today.

Marq Vincent Perez is accused of setting fire to the Victoria Islamic Center back in January.

Initially he was taken in to custody for trying to blow up a car but there was enough evidence linking him to some burglaries and the fire that destroyed the Mosque.

Investigators say Perez started the fire the night he robbed the Mosque for the second time. The charges against him include hate crime damage to a religious property, possession of an unregistered destructive device and use of fire to commit a federal felony.

The Mosque is currently being rebuilt.