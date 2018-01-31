Video shows NEISD officers aggressively arresting student, father

The video shared on Twitter and Facebook shows two Northeast ISD officers aggressively arresting a Madison High School student and her father.
But school officials tell KSAT that doesn’t show the full story.
The district says the girl shoved a teacher… avoiding police and pushing a police officer when she was asked to leave.
The family tells the TV station administrators a had grabbed their daughter by the arm to remove her.
The family says it has hired a lawyer and allege excessive force was used.
The district says the officers acted appropriately.