By Bill O’Neil

The threat of heavy rain and flooding has led to a voluntary evacuation order for portions of Guadalupe County.

County Judge Kyle Kutscher has signed the order asking people to voluntarily leave homes and camp grounds in areas near the Guadalupe River, the San Marcos River, Cibolo Creek and Geronimo Creek.

At this point, the order is voluntary–no shelters have been opened in Guadalupe County.