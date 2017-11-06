Volunteers Flood Small Community Following Church Shooting

By Pilar Arias

Volunteerism is alive and well in Sutherland Springs. Everyone from common folk to charitable organizations such at the Salvation Army is pitching in.

“We met with families in the community center to hear their stories, to pray with them, to offer them some comfort,” Major Rob Webb, area commander of the Salvation Army San Antonio, said.

He said their crews arrived in Sutherland Springs around 5:30 Sunday evening. The Salvation Army was not just providing emotional support to locals but food and drinks to first responders.

Mark Allred lives just two miles away from the church where 26 people were gunned down.

“(I) live here but I work in San Antonio and I go to church in San Antonio. I don’t know too many people here but I’m starting to get to know them. That’s why I’m here,” he said. He was assisting at the community center by using his truck to transport supplies.