Volunteers Needed for NCAA Final Four

By Pilar Arias

If you want to get into the NCAA Men’s Final Four action next year without spending a dime, you might want to volunteer your time.

“We are estimating we need about 3,000 volunteers to execute the Final Four week and weekend,” San Antonio Local Organizing Committee Executive Director Jenny Carnes said.

People are needed to help with a wide range of tasks in late March and early April next year, from greeting fans at the airport to assisting with downtown events and transporting VIPs.

Volunteers need to pre-register here, be at least 18 years old, work a minimum of two four-hour shifts and attend a mandatory orientation.

“A lot of fun, meeting people, you work the hotels where some of the teams are at or the fans or the other areas they can work,” John Thabet said about what people can expect. He is one of the main volunteers for the event, known as a point guard.

Volunteers will receive a 2018 NCAA Final Four polo shirt, hat and drawstring bag.