Von Dohlen Eyes City Council Race

At least one candidate is set to run for the soon-to-be vacant District 9 City Council seat.

The Chair and voice of the San Antonio Family Association, Patrick Von Dohlen, is running for City Council.

In an email to supporters and donors, Von Dohlen said he’ll make his official announcement sometime this month, but he’s already seeking donations for his campaign for Joe Krier’s seat.

Von Dohlen has been outspoken on city decisions (and/or regulations), named the decision to allow a new Planned Parenthood facility on Babcock Road.

Related Content

Deadline to Register For Tx Primary
T-Storms Pound TX, Bexar County
5 Fort Hood Soldiers Dead, 4 Missing
Crystal City Mayor Out Of Jail
She’s Got a Hit Song Now
Live “Jack Riccardi Show” Noon-3 on Or...