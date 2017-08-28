Vote Set on Confederate Monument in Travis Park

By Bill O’Neil

The debate over the future of the Monument to the Confederate War Dead in Travis Park is about to come to a head.

The San Antonio City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a plan to relocate the statue.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has moved the proposal introduced by Councilmen Robert Trevino and William “Cruz” Shaw to the full Council ahead of a vote by the Governance Committee.

“This is a difficult conversation” Nirenberg said, adding “It is time for San Antonio to relocate the statue in Travis Park and ensure that monuments to the Confederacy are placed in their proper context.”

San Antonio residents will have opportunities to voice their views ahead of the Council vote. Council typically holds a “citizens to be heard session Wednesday Evenings, and take s public comment on agenda items the day of any Council vote.

“Hundreds of San Antonio residents have voiced their views directly to Council in citizens to be heard portions of pour meetings and through phone calls and emails” the Mayor said, adding he’s proud the discussion in San Antonio has remained civil as opposed to what we recently saw in Charlottesville, Virginia.