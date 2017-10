With weeks and weeks of kneeling from NFL players, it should have been no surprise that their would be some form of protest during Sundays game between San Francisco and Indianapolis. Vice-President Mike Pence attended the game only to walk out after the anthem when players took a knee. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks, why didn’t Pence expect a protest? If he did, why bother going?

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW