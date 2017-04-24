Wall Plan Opposition Grows

The opposition to President Donald Trump’s plans for building a wall along the southern border continues to grow.

North America’s Building Trade Unions President Sean McGarvey doesn’t believe the plan makes any sense at all.

“I don’t think so” McGarvey said when asked that very question.

McGarvey’s group is an umbrella for many of the unions whose workers would be building that wall.

“I just don’t think it makes sense. I don’t think they have the money to put towards it, and it won’t get the effect at the end of the day that they want” McGarvey added.

The President’s insistence that funding begin for the construction of the wall could set the stage for a Congressional showdown–which could result in a federal government shutdown at the end of this week.