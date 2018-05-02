Walmart looking for entrepreneurs to supply thousands of stores

Are you an entrepreneur with a product to sell? Walmart is looking for you.

Walmart is hosting what it calls Walmart’s Open Call at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters next month.

It gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to put their product in front of Walmart buyers. If they like it, you could get an offer right on the spot.

“Attending Walmart’s Open Call and to have the opportunity to have our products in Walmart stores changed the trajectory of our business,” said Meghna Saldhi of Dallas-based Curries by Nature that specializes in authentic Indian simmer sauces. “Our products are in approximately 500 Walmart stores, and has led to an increase in business activity for us. We are grateful to get to work with Walmart and look forward to continuing this outstanding partnership.”

The deals struck at this year’s event, scheduled for June 13, could range from putting your product in a handful of stores to supplying thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

“Walmart’s investment in U.S. -manufactured products goes beyond the shelf. The investment is also in the entrepreneurs’ dream, and that can be an emotional experience for everyone involved,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of Merchandise Services and U.S. Manufacturing. “By investing in products that support American jobs, we’re able to bring new products to our shelves and new jobs to our communities.”

The daylong event also gives entrepreneurs the chance to network with other entrepreneurs, while also giving them a chance to meet with Walmart buyers to learn ways to make their products better.

The deadline to apply on the Open Call website is this Friday, May 4th.