Walmart Puts Millions Into Texas Stores

Walmart says they’re going to spend $277 million to make improvements and upgrades to 45 of it’s Texas stores.

Walmart’s Anne Hatfield spoke to us about the improvements and says they go far beyond making the stores look even better.

Many of the stores will install self checkout lines and add Online Grocery Pickup.

Numerous Pickup Towers being installed across the state, including the New Braunfels location, which launched late last year. These towers allow you to pick up an online order in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to your smartphone.

San Antonio area stores getting improvements include:

1515 N Loop 1604 E. – June 2018

8923 W Military Dr. – November 2018

8315 FM 78, Converse, Texas – July 2018

1381 S. Main St, Boerne, Texas- October 2018