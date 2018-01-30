Is Walmart racist for locking up ethnic hair products? (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses an incident in a Walmart where a Black female customer is suing the chain for “segregating” African American hair care products under lock and key. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiracistWalmart Related Content The British Are Leaving! The British Are Leaving! Part 2, Gang Of Four Turns 2-0 AUDIO: The Gang of Four (April 21, 2017) Is the next generation less patriotic because they... Hell, Hayley, What Did You Think Would Happen? Fixing What Isn’t Broken at “CBS Eveni...