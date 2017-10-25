Warrant Issued For Murder Suspect

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department has served a 29 year old man with a warrant for the murder of his girlfriend who is also the mother of his two children.

Leroy Sanchez was last seen with Gabriella Sandoval in April of 2014. Her body was found a few days later. Even though she had been missing for several days, Sanchez didn’t make an effort to contact her family.

Her denied having anything to do with her death and after a lengthy investigation, enough evidence was gathered to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Sanchez was already behind bars in Lubbock for assaulting a police officer. He was brought back to Bexar County yesterday.

Gabriela Sandoval was 22 years old when she was killed.