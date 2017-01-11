Warrick Watching S.A., Converse Annexation Plans

Councilman Alan Warrick wants to make sure the quality of life improves for those impacted by the annexation agreement between San Antonio and Converse.

He told KTSA News: “I obviously think that it’s a positive deal,” but wants to make sure customer service remains the focus.

“We have to think about the residents of Northampton and how that transition is smooth and offers a better quality of life than they currently have,” Warrick said.

That’s his only pause in this deal between the two cities.

“I want to make sure that we’re taking care of the residents in those neighborhoods, we’re giving them more services than they have now, and we’re also improving their fire and police response times,” he said.