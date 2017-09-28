Washington and North Korea Top American Economic Fears

By Bill O’Neil

What strikes fear in your heart when it comes to the American economy?

New research suggests most of us are casting a wary eye on Washington.

“People are feeling consistently more secure about their finances–but the top worry is that it’s going to be Washington that runs us in to the ditch” Bankrate.com’s Greg McBride told KTSA News, adding “The concern about D.C. politics carries across all age groups–but where we did see a departure was in what ranks second.”

Second for most groups is the threat posed by North Korea–though Kim Jong Un wasn’t quite that high on every list.

“Younger millennials in particular actually had that fourth on their list, trailing worries about rising interest rates and terrorism” McBride said.

The study showed Republicans, Hispanics and southerners are more likely to fear North Korea’s impact on the economy than Washington’s.

