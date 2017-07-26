Watch Out For Motorcycles

It’s the peak of the summer driving season and you’ve probably noticed a lot of motorcycles cruising along Texas roads.

Daniel Armbruster at Triple A Texas says more people are riding motorcycles and with that comes an increase in the number of motorcycle crashes.

“496 were killed just last year. That’s nearly a 7 percent increase from what we saw in 2015 and in more than half of the fatal crashes in our state, motorcyclist were not wearing helmets.”

Armbruster says while state law doesn’t require people over the age of 21 to wear a helmet, the auto club recommends wearing one whenver you operate or ride as a passenger on a motorcycle.

Triple A also has some basic driver safety tips for those not on motorcycles.

They include using extra caution one weekends when more motorcyclists are on the roads.

Providing extra room to maneuver, especially on construction zones.

Using extra caution at intersections and most importantly, avoid distractions. Motorcycles are tough enough to see as it is.

You can see more safety tips at AAA dot com.