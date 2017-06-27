Watering Restrictions Expected to Return to New Braunfels

By Bill O’Neil

After what was quite a wet winter and spring, the folks at NBU are warning Stage 1 watering restrictions could soon return to New Braunfels.

“We do anticipate that it will be coming if not within the week… than probably within the following week” NBU’s Gretchen Reuwer told KTSA News.

The utility said an increase in demand for water–mostly the result of summertime irrigation–has caused the water level in the Edwards Aquifer to steadily drop in recent weeks.

“We’ve gone up from about 10 1/2 million gallons (of water use per day) at the beginning of May to already about 18-million gallons a day in New Braunfels” Reuwer said, adding “It’s (the Aquifer) been dropping at about a rate of point-5 to one-foot a day over the past couple of weeks.”

At this point, NBU said now is a good time to think about–and begin conserving water.

“We really do recommend going ahead and backing out to about a one day a week (lawn) watering… and that way your lawn becomes more conditioned for the drying heat of summer” Reuwer said, also pointing out the less water you use, the more money you’ll save as a result.