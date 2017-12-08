We have some weather delays this morning.

Joint Base San Antonio nonmission-essential personnel can show up two hours late at 9 a.m. That includes Lackland, Randolph, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis.

The Fort Sam Houston School District has a two-hour delay.

Lackland ISD will open at 9 a.m.

UT Health San Antonio, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the University of the Incarnate Word and Our Lady of the Lake University will open at 10 a.m.

UTSA campuses will open at noon.

Northside, Northeast and the San Antonio School Districts are opening on time, as well as Judson ISD and the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City School Districts.