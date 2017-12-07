Weather Delays for Some Hill Country Schools

by Elizabeth Ruiz

12/7/17

Some schools west and northwest of San Antonio are delaying the start of classes because of icy conditions.

In the Hill Country, Leakey ISD plans to start classes at 9. Staff is to report at the usual time if possible. If there’s a problem, employees are asked to contact their supervisor.

There’s a two-hour delay for students in the Rocksprings Independent School District. Classes are starting at 10 a.m.

West of us, along Highway 90, Brackett ISD has delayed classes until 10 this morning.

