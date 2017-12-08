Weather Delays

by Elizabeth Ruiz

We have some weather delays this morning.

Joint Base San Antonio nonmission-essential personnel can show up two hours late at 9 a.m. That includes Lackland, Randolph, Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis.

The Fort Sam Houston School District school district has a two-hour delay.

UT Health San Antonio, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the University of the Incarnate Word and Our Lady of the Lake University will open at 10 a.m.

Trinity University will open at 9:30.

New Braunfels ISD will delay the start of classes for two hours.

