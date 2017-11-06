Weekend Crash Kills DPS Trooper

By Bill O’Neil

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper is being remembered after losing his life in the line of duty over the weekend.

63-year old Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound side of I 35 in Temple Saturday afternoon when his patrol car was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

“Trooper Nipper was a hard working and selfless man, who proudly served and protected the people of this state” DPS Director Steven McCraw said.

Nipper, who was stationed in Temple, had been a Texas Trooper for nearly 35-years. He is survived by a wife and three children.