Weekend Could End With Some Rough Weather

Another round of rough weather could move through the San Antonio area to end the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts the possibility of strong storms in the area by Sunday Afternoon–with locally heavy rain possible Sunday Night.

The heaviest of the rain is likelier in the Austin area–though the San Antonio metro could about an inch, with the heaviest accumulations expected along and east of a line that roughly includes I-35 and I-37.

Hail and strong winds are also possibilities as the storms move through. The rainy weather could last in to the day Monday.