Weekend Could End With Some Rough Weather

By Bill O'Neil
|
Feb 17, 1:48 PM

Another round of rough weather could move through the San Antonio area to end the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts the possibility of strong storms in the area by Sunday Afternoon–with locally heavy rain possible Sunday Night.

The heaviest of the rain is likelier in the Austin area–though the San Antonio metro could about an inch, with the heaviest accumulations expected along and east of a line that roughly includes I-35 and I-37.

Hail and strong winds are also possibilities as the storms move through. The rainy weather could last in to the day Monday.

Related Content

Heavy Rain Leads to Dozens of High Water Rescue Ca...
Watching for Severe Weather
Are You Ready for Storm Season?
Watching for More Severe Weather
Potential for More Flooding Rain
Severe Storms Possible Tue PM