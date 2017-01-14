Weekend Could End With Severe Storms

Some severe weather could roll through the San Antonio area to end the Weekend.

The National Weather Service said strong to severe storms–with locally heavy rainfall are possible around the Alamo City Sunday Afternoon through Monday Morning.

Forecasters said all of South Central Texas faces the threat, which does include the possibility of seeing a few tornadoes.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour can’t be ruled out, nor can the possibility of large hail.

As much as four inches of rain are possible in isolated spots–with most of the areas in line for up to two inches of rain.