by Elizabeth Ruiz

12/1/19

Expect major traffic headaches this weekend on Loop 410 in the city’s West Side.

Both directions of Loop 410 will be closed at Highway 90 as crews install steel support beams.

“We’re closing everything, main lanes and frontage roads of the highway going through that intersection,” said Josh Donat with TxDOT.

That section of the highway will be closed from 8 pm Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic on Loop 410 will be diverted to Highway 90.