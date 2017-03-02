Western Conf Coach of the Month Honors for Pop

He won’t be getting a congratulatory call from the President but Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has been named Western Conference Coach of the Month.

It was a good February for Coach Pop and the Spurs. Even though they played most of their games on the road, traveling more than 7,000 miles, they finished the month at 8 and 2. that’s the best record in the Western Conference.

He also set a personal record by becoming the coach with the most wins with one team at 1,128.

This is the 17th time pop has won a Coach of the Month award, more than any other coach in the history of the NBA.