Britain's Prince Charles, second right, is shown works taking place during his visit to the The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Works are taking place to build a museum and galleries in the abbey's medieval triforium, running 70 feet above the abbey floor and hidden from public view for over 700 years. The opening is due in Summer 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

He’s the Musical Director for Westminster Abbey and has performed at royal weddings and funerals. Tonight, James O’Donnell will be performing for you as he holds a recital at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

O’Donnell says he comes to the states every year and has been to San Antonio before.

He tells us he’ll perform works of some well known composers for people who love organ music and for those who aren’t familiar with it at all.

The recital begins at 7 and admission is free.