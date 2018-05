An East Jordan, MI motion-activated security camera captured this image.

I force myself to be skeptical of these things, because I know how badly I want to see what people are saying is obviously there.

In other words, I’m rooting for it to be an angel!

On the other hand, if the angels among us consistently stay out of our view, why would they ever put in an appearance? I mean, if we can’t see them, then why can we see this one?

So, what do you think we’re looking at here?