‘Whataburger Grinch’ returns stolen Christmas tree

The Grinch returned to the scene of the crime — a Whataburger in the city of Seguin.

Video posted by the Seguin Police Department shows the man — now wearing gray instead of the green — putting the stolen tree back in its place.

Police say, through rhyme and prose, the man took the small Christmas tree on a dare.

Along with returning the fern, the man turned himself into police.

They are not identifying him, but say he will be doing community service to pay for what they dubbed his “dastardly deed”.