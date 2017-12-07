‘Whataburger Grinch’ steals mini Christmas tree

The search is on for the ‘Whataburger Grinch’.

Seguin police say a man was caught on camera just after midnight Tuesday stealing a small Christmas tree from the restaurant.

The man — wearing a Seattle Seahawks jersey and a green hat — can be seen on the video waiting at the counter waiting for the workers to leave.

When he had his chance, he reached over, unplugged the tree, and then scurried out the store with it.

The store told police that the employees had saved up money to buy the tree and the ornaments themselves.

“We want to make him ‘famous’ in regard to embarrassing him,” Seguin Police Department spokesman Carlos Contreras told KTSA Thursday.

The police department did say that if your tip leads to an arrest in this case, they’ll get you a Whataburger gift card.