Whataburger now has a bun problem: no white buns or Texas Toast

Whataburger is removing its white buns and Texas Toast from some locations because of a quality control issue.
However, this issue — unlike what happened at In-N-Out — will not shut down any restaurants.
Instead, the affected locations will only be serving wheat buns until the issue is corrected.
Here is the statement Whataburger gave to KTSA News:
“We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants in the DFW area, East and West Texas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers. There’s no health risk at all, rather an impact on our bun’s flavor caused by an unbalance in the yeast, and we want to make sure our customers get the best product.
We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge. Customers visiting a restaurant experiencing a shortage of buns can enjoy extended breakfast hours until 1pm today.
Our bread is baked daily and our teams are working around the clock to deliver fresh buns today and we look forward to getting back to business as usual just as soon as we can.”