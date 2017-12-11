Whatever Keaton Jones Needs, It’s Not Your Money

BY JACK RICCARDI

Keaton Jones is the Internet sensation du jour, a middle schooler whose viral video reveals his torment at being bullied at school.

The local case of David Molak makes us here in San Antonio sympathetic, and Keaton’s voice haunts.

So, I get the viral part.

It’s the next thing that always happens in these cases that doesn’t make sense to me. Keaton’s mom, Kimberley, set up a GoFundMe account that has raised nearly $60,000.

Why?

If money healed the wound of being bullied, or silenced the bully, I think we would know by now. It doesn’t and it won’t.

I’m not getting into the allegations of how she’s using, or misusing, the money. That’s not for me. I just don’t see any connection between making a donation and making Keaton stronger or safer.

If you gave to this fund, can I ask why? What do you think you can buy for this boy? Or are you buying something for yourself? You don’t have to answer—it’s none of my business. Just wondering if donating equals “caring”.

By the way, you don’t have to go to Tennessee to find a bullied child. Every school district—every school—has them.

Maybe we should worry less about the veracity of Keaton, or the financial reliability of Kimberley, and make sure our own kids are strong enough for this crazy, screwed-up world we made for them.

And take an interest in what’s happening on our block, or at our kids’ school, rather than what’s trending.

Again, none of my business, just thought I’d throw it out there.