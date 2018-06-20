Whatever You Do, Don’t Call Him “Manu”

I don’t always agree with Emmanuel Macron, but when I do, I really, really do.

The other day, the President of France was working a rope line, shaking hands and posing for pics, when a teenage boy shouted:

“How’s it going, Manu?”

Manu being a Macron nickname.

Macron stops. Calmly, he leans in toward the young man, and proceeds to give him a succinct, corrective lecture:

“You’re here at an official ceremony and you should behave…you call me ‘Mr. President of the Republic, or mister.”

The kid’s still not getting it, and starts singing the Soviet “Internationale”. Funny how all the young punks who idolize the USSR are too damn young to remember it. We have the same “Soviet chic” thing over here, Mr. President of the Republic.

More Macron:

“The day you want to start a revolution, you first study to obtain a degree and feed yourself. Then you can lecture others!”

Where I sit each day, I hear a lot of theories about dysfunction of society. It’s the Internet. Social media. Video games. Hollywood output. Lax schools.

But Macron is closer here than any of those. In a million little ways every day, we lower the bar for acceptable behavior on the part of children and young people toward their elders.

Don’t blame this one on Democrats or Republicans, or media or government. Every little concession you make when a child doesn’t say “please” or “thank you” or “sir” or “ma’am”, every little excuse we make for not correcting bad manners and inconsiderate treatment of others—every time we think we are too cool or casual or modern to stop and do what President Macron did—every one of those is a missed opportunity.

We’re not going easy on the kids. We’re making it harder for everybody.

And another brick out of the wall of a respectful, ordered society.

Without which, I’m here to tell you, we can’t solve the other problems and issues that get the headlines.

A small gesture by the President of France was a huge reminder.